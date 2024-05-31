Nasrallah: Israeli genocide awakening world

"The battle in Gaza is still ongoing, with the world standing helpless due to American protection; some continue to place their hopes on the international community for deterrence and protection," Nasrallah added.

This battle signifies the future of Lebanon, its wealth, and its sovereignty, Nasrallah said, adding, "This is a battle of destiny for all of us, and we are fully committed to it, especially in southern Lebanon."

" If we were in America, distant Asia, or other regions, financial and humanitarian support might suffice; however, here the situation is different, and moral and humanitarian solidarity alone is insufficient, he said," he continued.

"We believe that we constitute the largest popular base and political party in Lebanon, yet we have not approached the issue with such a mindset; conversely, there are those who claim that the majority of the Lebanese people," he further said.

