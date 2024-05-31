May 31, 2024, 10:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85495471
T T
0 Persons

Tags

King of Bahrain: Manama trying to restore diplomatic ties with Iran

May 31, 2024, 10:30 PM
News ID: 85495471
King of Bahrain: Manama trying to restore diplomatic ties with Iran

Tehran, IRNA - The king of Bahrain said that his country is working to restore diplomatic relations with Tehran.

According to Bahrain's official news agency, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing, said that as a country that wants peace, forgiveness and human coexistence, "we need dialogue and peaceful diplomacy".

"We believe in the principle of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs," he added.

The Bahraini king said that his country is working to restore diplomatic relations with Iran as a neighbor and "we welcome China's support in this regard to strengthen peace and return stability to the region".

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .