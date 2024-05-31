King of Bahrain: Manama trying to restore diplomatic ties with Iran

According to Bahrain's official news agency, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing, said that as a country that wants peace, forgiveness and human coexistence, "we need dialogue and peaceful diplomacy".

"We believe in the principle of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs," he added.

The Bahraini king said that his country is working to restore diplomatic relations with Iran as a neighbor and "we welcome China's support in this regard to strengthen peace and return stability to the region".

