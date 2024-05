Hezbollah war media announced in a statement, "Our Mujahidin targeted the gathering of occupying forces around Jalul Alam base with artillery shells."

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon added that "we targeted the Al-Ramtha base in the heights of Kafr Shoba in Lebanon with a missile weapon that hit the target directly".

This information center did not mention more details and the number of possible casualties of this attack.

2050