May 30, 2024, 4:29 PM
Rabbi explains how Judaism prevented creation of Jewish state

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a spokesman for international anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta International says that Judaism prevented the establishment of a Jewish state.

Citing Jewish religious laws, he explains how Zionists ignored those laws, which he says is regarded as blasphemy. Watch this video to see and listen to his full explanations.

