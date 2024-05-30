Rabbi Weiss: Jewish community disapproves world Zionism

Stating that Judaism and Zionism are in conflict with each other in thought and action, he said that the more a Jewish person obeys the Torah and the Jewish law, the more he hates Israel and Zionism.

This rabbi from New York, US, added that Torah teachings are against the establishment of a Jewish state, and "in our opinion, the establishment of Israel is illegitimate, especially because it continues to exist by shedding the blood of the oppressed Palestinian people and usurping their homes".

