May 30, 2024
Rabbi Weiss: Jewish community disapproves world Zionism

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a member of Neturei Karta International (Jews United Against Zionism) said "our goal is to announce to the world that Zionism does not represent Judaism and our fathers declared their opposition to the teachings of Zionism even before the establishment of the Israeli regime".

Stating that Judaism and Zionism are in conflict with each other in thought and action, he said that the more a Jewish person obeys the Torah and the Jewish law, the more he hates Israel and Zionism.

This rabbi from New York, US, added that Torah teachings are against the establishment of a Jewish state, and "in our opinion, the establishment of Israel is illegitimate, especially because it continues to exist by shedding the blood of the oppressed Palestinian people and usurping their homes".

