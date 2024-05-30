May 30, 2024, 12:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85494286
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's parliament speaker calls for action after Israeli massacre in Rafah

May 30, 2024, 12:20 PM
News ID: 85494286
Iran's parliament speaker calls for action after Israeli massacre in Rafah

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has condemned the massacre in Rafah and called for world action to halt the zionists aggressive attacks against the Palestinians.

In his remarks at the Parliament's open session on Thursday, Qalibaf said that nowadays, the eyes of the world are on Rafah, the defenseless refugees who have no other defense than cloth tents, are being bombarded by the most ruthless creatures on earth, that is, the Zionist criminals.

The governments of the world, especially the Islamic governments, should put aside diplomatic compliments and considerations and defend the dignity of humanity, he added.

Indifference to this war crime leads mankind to the era of chaos, he emphasized.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .