Iran's parliament speaker calls for action after Israeli massacre in Rafah

In his remarks at the Parliament's open session on Thursday, Qalibaf said that nowadays, the eyes of the world are on Rafah, the defenseless refugees who have no other defense than cloth tents, are being bombarded by the most ruthless creatures on earth, that is, the Zionist criminals.

The governments of the world, especially the Islamic governments, should put aside diplomatic compliments and considerations and defend the dignity of humanity, he added.

Indifference to this war crime leads mankind to the era of chaos, he emphasized.

