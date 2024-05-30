Zionist regime covering up military defeat in Gaza: Egyptian source

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, the Cairo News Network quoted the security source on the condition of anonymity that what the Zionist regime and its media claim about the existence of tunnels on Egypt's border with Gaza is not true at all.

Israel is constantly trying to cover up its defeat in Gaza by spreading lies about Rafah, he further said.

The Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed over 80,000 others injured, mostly women and children since the start of the Israeli bombing and shelling campaign.

But several world leaders as well as Israel’s opposition leaders and some media outlets have repeatedly said that the far-right regime under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced shameful defeat despite using all US- and West-supplied lethal weapons against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Netanyahu regime is also facing criticism for failing to release Israeli captives held in Gaza almost after seven months of genocidal campaign in the besieged strip.

