Iranian, Russian envoys hold talks ahead of IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting

Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday that he met with his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Nasiri Asl in the Austrian capital earlier in the day.

“Met with the Permanent Representative of Iran H.E. Mohsen NAZIRI ASL to compare notes with regard to the forthcoming session of the #IAEA Board of Governors.”

The Russian envoy did not elaborate on the talks with the Iranian representative.

The IAEA Board of Governors will convene its regular June meeting at the agency's headquarters next Monday.

Discussions will include, among others, the verification and monitoring in Iran in light of UN Security Council resolution 2231 that endorsed the nuclear deal the country clinched with the world powers in 2015.

The deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ran into trouble in 2018 when the US unilaterally withdrew from it under former president Donald Trump.

Iran began reciprocal measures exactly a year later, following the failure of the remaining Western members namely the EU, the UK, Germany and France to compensate for the US pullout.

The Islamic Republic however has time again said that its reciprocal measures are reversible in case that the other sides fulfill their commitments.

