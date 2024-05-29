May 29, 2024, 4:53 PM
A Jewish rabbi's memory of meetings with Iran's president and foreign minister

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a member of Neturei Karta International (Jews United Against Zionism) expressed condolences over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who were martyred in a copter crash on May 19.

He termed Raisi and Amirabdollahian, as compassionate in dealing with the issues of Jewish people in Iran and abroad.

