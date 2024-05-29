Iran rejects any measures violating Serbia’s integrity: Embassy

The official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, issued a memo on its X social media account on Wednesday.

The embassy reaffirmed Iran's friendly and constructive relations with all Balkan countries, citing remarks made by Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani during his weekly press briefing in Tehran on May 27, 2024.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has privileged relations with the Republic of Serbia, which holds a significant place in Iran’s foreign policy.

Iran's approach and policy in the Balkan region are based on maintaining peace, permanent stability, and respecting the sovereignty of countries.

Additionally, Iran aims to consolidate peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups and followers of different religions.

Elaborating on Iran’s foreign policy on the Balkan region and the country’s vote in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution on the Srebrenica genocide, Kanaani said earlier that Iran acts independently when it comes to its foreign policy agenda, and therefore voted for the resolution that designates July 11 as the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica”.

He said Iran supported the designation, which is aimed at preventing such crimes in the future, but the Islamic Republic at the same time rejects any misinterpretation of the resolution that would escalate tensions in the Balkan region.

The Islamic Republic has good ties with all Balkan countries, including Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the spokesman said, adding that Iran rejects any measures violating Serbia’s integrity while extending the hand of friendship to all groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

3266**2050