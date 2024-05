According to reports from Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, the Lebanese resistance movement launched a rocket attack on the Israeli military base Shtula region.

It struck the Israeli equipment in the Al-Raheb military center in northern occupied Palestine.

Al Mayadeen also reported heavy clashes between the resistance forces and the Zionist forces in the “Al-Zitoun” neighborhood in the southeast of Gaza City.

