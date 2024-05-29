Zionists committing crime in name of Judaism: Rabbi

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, Rabbi Weiss said that Zionists do not represent Judaism.

Jewish people are opposed to the ongoing oppression that Palestinians are going through, he underlined.

He went on to say that Zionism is not equivalent to Judaism.

Over 76 years of occupation has brought nothing but oppression, he underlined.

“We’re grateful for Iran, especially Imam Khomeini (RA), for distinguishing the difference between Judaism and Zionism.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed condolences over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying authorities who were martyred in a copter crash on May 19.

He termed Raisi and Amirabdollahian, as compassionate in dealing with the issues of Jewish people in Iran and abroad.

The deceased officials have always pursued enhancing bonds between Jewish and Muslim nations, he underlined.

The figures were looking for righteousness in the world, he added.

The figure also touched on the ongoing student movement in the world, particularly in the US, that has been launched to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, saying the US claims that it attaches importance to “free speech” while the country is firing those who have protested the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

Touring the IRNA, Rabbi Weiss hailed the official news agency of the Islamic Republic as "the voice of truth."

