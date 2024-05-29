Late Raisi, entourage commemorated in Iran embassy in UK

The ceremony was held in the capital city of Britain on Tuesday with Iran’s chargé d'affaires to London Ali Matinfar in attendance.

Iran’s deceased president and foreign minister played a key role in implementing foreign policies of the Islamic Republic, he said.

The two martyrs made efforts to further enhance the unity and solidarity among regional countries, the envoy noted.

The Iranian diplomat said that 60 foreign envoys have signed the book of condolences opened for Iran’s martyred officials, he further noted.

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred when the helicopter carrying him and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

7129**9417