Iran’s Foreign Ministry commemorates martyrdom of Pres. Raisi, companions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry commemorates martyrdom of Pres. Raisi, companions

Tehran, IRNA – A ceremony on the 7th day since the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions was held at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to IRNA, the family of Martyr Amirabdollahian, Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, and current and former deputies, staff of the ministry were present in the ceremony held on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ismail Qa'ani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) visited the Foreign Ministry to honor and pay homage to Martyr Amirabdollahian.

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his companions including Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

