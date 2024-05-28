PSG’s Dembélé voices support for Palestinians in Rafah

Dembélé Posted a photo on social media on Tuesday on which there was a sentence writing, “all eyes on Rafah”.

Ever since the beginning of the Zionist invasion of Gaza, many sportspersons have joined the pro-Palestinian campaign, condemning the Zionist brutalities in the densely-populated besieged region.

In a Zionist bombardment of tent camps housing displaced Gazan people in Rafah on Sunday, at least 41 civilians, including women and children were killed.

More than 36,000 Gazans have been killed in less than seven months of the Zionist invasion of the Strip.

