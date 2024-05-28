May 28, 2024, 8:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85492693
T T
2 Persons

Tags

PSG’s Dembélé voices support for Palestinians in Rafah

May 28, 2024, 8:20 PM
News ID: 85492693
PSG’s Dembélé voices support for Palestinians in Rafah

Tehran, IRNA – Ousmane Dembélé, the Muslim star of Paris Saint-Germain has voiced support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Dembélé Posted a photo on social media on Tuesday on which there was a sentence writing, “all eyes on Rafah”.

Ever since the beginning of the Zionist invasion of Gaza, many sportspersons have joined the pro-Palestinian campaign, condemning the Zionist brutalities in the densely-populated besieged region.

In a Zionist bombardment of tent camps housing displaced Gazan people in Rafah on Sunday, at least 41 civilians, including women and children were killed.

More than 36,000 Gazans have been killed in less than seven months of the Zionist invasion of the Strip.

9341**2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .