YouTube removes Iran Foreign Ministry’s channel

It comes against the backdrop of Western countries, led by the United States, claiming to champion freedom of expression as the basic principle of liberal democracy.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war against the people of Gaza, American and Western social networks have removed or limited the accounts of individuals, institutions and groups that have exposed Israel’s crimes in Gaza under false pretenses and in blatant disregard for free speech.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza has announced that about half of the people who have been martyred in Gaza are women, children and the elderly.

9376**4354