West cannot cause rift between Russia, Iran: Official

Kosachev made the remarks after signing a book of condolence opened at Iran’s Embassy in Russia in honor of President Raisi and his entourage, who were martyred after a recent helicopter crash.

The Russian official said Iran and Russia’s mutual determination to promote their unity is rooted in their history and people.

He went on to say that President Raisi made history in enhancing the relations between the Russian and Iranian nations, which have experienced constant pressures from foreigners in the past decades.

Despite the passing away of the Iranian president and his companions, the foundation of relations between Russia and Iran will not change, he added.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his team including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

A book of condolence was opened in Iran’s Embassy in Moscow on May 22 for two days. Russian officials and foreign ambassadors and diplomats from 64 world countries visited the embassy and signed the book to sympathize with the Iranian nation and government over the incident.

Also, the grand mosque of Moscow, the Islamic center of Moscow and the Shia hussainiyah in the Russian capital have held commemoration ceremonies to mark the late president and his entourage.

