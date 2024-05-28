Qalibaf reinstated as speaker of Iran parliament

The first session of the 12th term of the Islamic Consultative Assembly was held at the parliament building in downtown Tehran on Tuesday, May 28.

Qalibaf, Mojtaba Zolnouri, and Manouchehr Mottaki had run for speaker of this round of the Iranian parliament.

After balloting, Qalibaf was elected as the speaker of the parliament with 198 votes out of 287.

Zolnouri got 60 votes followed by Mottaki with only 5 votes. and there were also 24 invalid votes.

The 2024 legislative elections were held in Iran in two rounds on March 1 and May 10.

