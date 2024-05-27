Zionist war cabinet agrees to stop Rafah invasion: Media

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime said on Monday night that Israel’s war cabinet and security institutions agreed to stop the Rafah offensive and give priority to the exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

According to the same report, the regime has also submitted its response to a ceasefire proposal to the mediators as part of efforts to resume negotiations, and the mediators are expected to deliver it to Hamas on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not issued any official statement yet on the halt to the ongoing deadly Rafah offensive or the resumption of peace talks.

More than seven months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip and incessantly bombarded the besieged territory through air, sea and land.

But several top Zionist officials and military personnel as well as media have acknowledged that the regime did not achieve anything other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations and famine in the besieged strip.

Meanwhile, some Zionist media sources said Netanyahu has been preparing to dissolve the war cabinet following Benny Gantz's warning to leave the cabinet.

Earlier, Gantz had set a deadline for Netanyahu asking him to must define a new strategy by June 8th that will guarantee the return of captives and reduce the power of Hamas.

He had warned that he would leave the war cabinet if Netanyahu did not meet the specified demands.

4399