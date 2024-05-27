Bahraini cabinet hails king’s statement on Iran ties

IRNA has cited a report in Bahrain Mirror, an e-newspaper, in which, the Bahraini cabinet welcomed and expressed satisfaction over King Hamad’s comment while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in on Monday.

During the conversation, the Bahraini King emphasized that he was looking for good neighborliness and maintaining normal diplomatic, commercial and cultural relations with neighboring countries.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament informed that the Persian Gulf Arab country will soon take measures to resume relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The resumption of political and commercial relations between the two countries is important because Iran is a neighboring country and Bahrain supports stabile ties with all regional countries”, Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed Nasser was quoted by a Bahraini website as saying on Saturday night.

According to IRNA, the King of Bahrain said in a meeting with the Russian President on Thursday that Manama wants to normalize relations with Tehran without a delay. “We had problems with Iran before, but now these problems do not exist. Therefore, there is no reason to postpone the normalization of relations with Iran.”

Bahrain cut ties with Iran in 2016 following Saudi Arabia’s move in response to angry protests outside the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad over the execution of senior Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr by Riyadh.

