May 28, 2024, 1:01 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85491612
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Ali Bagheri meets with former Iraqi PM

May 28, 2024, 1:01 AM
News ID: 85491612
Ali Bagheri meets with former Iraqi PM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister has met with former Iraqi Prime Minister who traveled to Tehran to honor martyred President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote about his meeting with Adel Abdul-Mahdi in a post in Farsi, along with a picture, on his X media account on Monday night.

“I had a warm and friendly meeting with Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of Iraq who has traveled to Tehran to honor Iran’s martyred President and Foreign Minister”, he said.

“We discussed and exchanged views on a wide range of international and regional issues, including the crimes and genocide of the occupying regime in Palestine and the moral and humanitarian responsibilities of Islamic governments in this regard”, the top interim Iranian diplomat further mentioned in his social media post.

4399

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .