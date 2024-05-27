Ali Bagheri meets with former Iraqi PM

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote about his meeting with Adel Abdul-Mahdi in a post in Farsi, along with a picture, on his X media account on Monday night.

“I had a warm and friendly meeting with Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of Iraq who has traveled to Tehran to honor Iran’s martyred President and Foreign Minister”, he said.

“We discussed and exchanged views on a wide range of international and regional issues, including the crimes and genocide of the occupying regime in Palestine and the moral and humanitarian responsibilities of Islamic governments in this regard”, the top interim Iranian diplomat further mentioned in his social media post.

