Iran to continue policy of deepening ties with neighbors: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani wrote on the X social network about his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and said, "I met and talked with Seyyed Badr Albusaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, who traveled to Tehran to express his condolences on the occasion of the martyrdom of our Iran's president and foreign minister.

"We received the message of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness from the high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman," he added.

Bagheri Kani pointed out that the policy of strengthening and deepening relations with neighbors will continue.

