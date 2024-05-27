Iran to notify UN of accession to Convention against Corruption

Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber submitted the Cabinet's resolution to the Ministry of Justice on May 21, authorizing it to notify the UN Secretary-General of the decision to start complying with the UNCAC.

The resolution was approved by the Cabinet on May 19 based on a proposal by the Ministry of Justice for the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN Convention against Corruption.

The measure had been ratified by the Iranian Parliament in 2008.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Justice is authorized, as the national authority of the Convention against Corruption, to issue the following text on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed to the UN Secretary-General:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the Constitution and other applicable laws regarding the extradition of criminals and the principle of mutual respect, in accordance with Article 44, Paragraph 6 of the Law on the Accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, considers this Convention as the legal basis for its cooperation on the extradition of criminals with the member states of this Convention that have issued a declaration of acceptance."

The UNCAC is a legally binding international treaty that aims to prevent and combat corruption. It requires states to criminalize certain acts of corruption, such as bribery, embezzlement, and trading in influence.

