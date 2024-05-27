Iran, Oman enjoy potential to promote economic cooperation: Mokhber

Mokhber made the comment on Monday as he hosted talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi and his accompanying delegation, who visited Tehran to pay respect to martyred president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage killed in a recent copter crash.

The acting Iranian president said that the two countries enjoy “brotherly and historical” ties, but there are still unused potential which both sides can use to further strengthen their cooperation, especially in economy.

Mokhber also expressed gratitude to Oman for its sympathy with Iranian people and government over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi said that he had conveyed Omani King Haitham bin Tariq’s message of sympathy to Iran’s Supreme Leader, as well as officials and people, over the tragic incident in which Oman lost its close friends.

He also said that relations between the two countries are strategic and important, adding that Muscat is willing to further expand ties with Tehran.

