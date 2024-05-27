Iran’s top rights official says Hamid Nouri illegally held in Swedish jail

Gharibabadi made the comments on Monday as he hosted Majid Nouri, the son of the imprisoned Iranian national who was detained in Sweden in November 2019.

The official said that Iran’s High Council for Human Rights is tasked with supporting the Iranian people and defending their rights, wherever they live in the world and regardless of their race, gender and religion.

He added that the council, in cooperation with several more Iranian bodies, including the foreign ministry, also makes efforts to help release the Iranian nationals who are illegally imprisoned outside the country.

Gharibabadi also said that Swedish government and judiciary have repeatedly violated Hamid Nouri’s rights despite claiming that they support human rights.

Majid Nouri said that his father has spent much of his prison term in solitary confinement.

“Over the past six months, we were allowed to make only a four-minute contact with my father," he further said, adding that the Swedish prison officials had asked him to show criminal records in order to make a phone call with his father.

"In late March, we finally got the permission to visit my father at the prison, but authorities there told me that my name was not on their list. When I protested, they took my cellphone, and put me in detention," Majid Nouri said, adding that he was finally released after intervention by martyred Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Hamid Nouri is serving a life sentence in prison over alleged human rights violations in a case brought by members of the anti-Iran terror group, the Mujahedin Khalq Organization, or MKO. Nouri and Iranian officials have rejected as politically motivated the accusations of his involvement in the execution and torture of the MKO members in 1988.

