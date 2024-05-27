May 27, 2024, 5:09 PM
Iran determined to boost ties with Islamic nations: Acting president

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will press on with the policy of strengthening its international relations, especially with Islamic and like-minded countries.

Mokhber made the remarks during a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Mali Abdoul Malick Diallo in Tehran on Monday.

He said Iran's late president, Ebrahim Raisi, and his foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollhian, were valuable assets for the Islamic world, and that the Islamic Republic was determined to follow in their footsteps in international affairs.

"Although the loss of these two great personalities is difficult, the Islamic Republic of Iran is still determined to implement the strategy of the late president in expanding and strengthening international relations, especially with Islamic and like-minded countries," he said.

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash over mountainous terrain of Iran's northwest last week.

Mokhber called  for the utilization of mutual capacities to upgrade economic relations between Iran and Mali.

Malick Diallo, for his part, expressed his condolences to Iran over the loss of President Raisi, and said Mali hoped to continue expanding economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic.

