Yemen blames US for Israel’s massacre in Gaza’s Rafah

Ansarullah strongly condemns the Israeli regime’s brutal killing of the Palestinians displaced into the northwest of Rafah, the resistance movement said in a statement released by Palestinian news agency Samaa on Monday.

According to the statement, the holocaust that the occupying entity inflicted on the displaced people in the Gaza Strip indicated the level of the regime’s ferocity and brutality.

The killing of civilians showed the enemy’s defeat once again and proved to the world that the Zionist regime does not care about international laws and the decisions taken by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the statement read.

It happened while the ICJ had already ordered Israel to stop the offensive on Rafah and let delivery of the humanitarian aid.

In its latest crime against the Palestinians last midnight, the Zionist regime killed 41 civilians, including women and children, and wounded many others in northwestern Rafah.

