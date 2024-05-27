Iran parliament opens its 12th term

Several high-ranking Iranian officials such as the chief judiciary, former parliament speakers, representative of the Supreme Leader, ministers, interim president, and ambassadors of different states took part in the opening ceremony.

According to the law, the two oldest legislators of this term of the parliament will be the speaker and vice speaker of the opening session.

According to media reports, the rate of participation in the nationwide vote for the 12th term of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Experts was over 40%. The voting process was held on Friday, March 01, 2024, at 59,000 polling stations across the country, with more than 15,000 candidates competing for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament.

Additionally, 144 candidates vied for positions in the eight-year term of Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body responsible for overseeing the activities of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with the authority to either appoint or dismiss the Supreme Leader. Five seats out of the 290 seats in the Majlis are reserved for religious minorities.

