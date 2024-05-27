May 27, 2024, 9:32 AM
Iran pistachio exports to EU up 17% y/y in first quarter 2024

Tehran, IRNA – The statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat) has announced that in the first quarter of the current year, Iran's pistachio exports to the member states of the European Union increased by 17% compared to the same period last year, reaching €34 million.

In the same period of 2023 (from January to March), Iran’s pistachio exports to the European Union stood at €29 million.

However, from January to March 2024, Iran’s exports of pistachios with shells to the EU decreased by 3% compared to the same period last year. The exports amounted to €8.7 million in the first four months of 2024, down from €9 million during the same period in 2023.

Iran’s exports of shelled pistachios to Europe during the mentioned period in 2024 increased by 26%, reaching €25.3 million. In the first quarter of 2023, Iran had exported €20 million worth of shelled pistachios to Europe.

Among the European countries, Germany ranked as the largest importer of Iranian pistachios in the first quarter of the current year. Approximately 71% (equivalent to €24.3 million) of the total Iranian pistachio exports to the EU (€34 million) were delivered to Germany. After the United States, Iran stood as the second-largest exporter of pistachios to the European Union in the first quarter of 2024.

