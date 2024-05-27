Iran pistachio exports to EU up 17% y/y in first quarter 2024

In the same period of 2023 (from January to March), Iran’s pistachio exports to the European Union stood at €29 million.

However, from January to March 2024, Iran’s exports of pistachios with shells to the EU decreased by 3% compared to the same period last year. The exports amounted to €8.7 million in the first four months of 2024, down from €9 million during the same period in 2023.

Iran’s exports of shelled pistachios to Europe during the mentioned period in 2024 increased by 26%, reaching €25.3 million. In the first quarter of 2023, Iran had exported €20 million worth of shelled pistachios to Europe.

Among the European countries, Germany ranked as the largest importer of Iranian pistachios in the first quarter of the current year. Approximately 71% (equivalent to €24.3 million) of the total Iranian pistachio exports to the EU (€34 million) were delivered to Germany. After the United States, Iran stood as the second-largest exporter of pistachios to the European Union in the first quarter of 2024.

