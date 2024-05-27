Palestinian resistance groups denounce Rafah massacre

According to the Palestinian Samaa new agency, Hamas said in a statement that the Israeli crimes in Rafah are a clear disregard of the recent orders of the International Court of Justice and an insult to the top UN court.

The resistance group said that the US government and President Joe Biden, in particular, are responsible for this crime, because if it were not for the support of Washington and its green light to attack Rafah, the Zionist regime could not have committed such a crime.

Hamas also demanded the immediate implementation of the ICJ rulings and pressure on the occupying regime to stop shedding the blood of Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

This movement also asked all parties, especially Egypt, to put pressure on the Zionist regime to withdraw its forces from the Rafah crossing in order to resume the activity of this crossing and facilitate the exit of the wounded and sick and the arrival of humanitarian aid.

On the other hand, the Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement and said the terrible massacre in Rafah has added to a series of genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Jihad said that targeting civilians in refugee camps shows Israel’s desperation for its defeat on the battlefield.

The resistance movement further clarified that these crimes are being committed with the backing of the United Sates as well as some European and Arab countries governments.

