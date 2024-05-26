Graphic material: Children among 40 Palestinians killed in Rafah massacre

The airstrikes took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in northwestern Rafah on Sunday night, according to Palestinian media.

Images released from the attack show heavy destruction, with rescuers trying to pull out people from under the rubble.

Dozens of Palestinians were also injured in the airstrikes, which according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, targeted a location designated by the Israeli regime as a humanitarian area.

Hamas resistance movement and the Palestinian Authority have both described the attack as a massacre, with the movement holding the US responsible for the new Israeli crime due to its all-out support for the regime.

The attack in Rafah’s Tel Al-Sultan followed Israeli airstrikes on displaced Palestinians in other areas of the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia, Nuseirat and several locations in Gaza City.



Around 36,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the regime launched its genocidal war in early October. Thousands more remain missing, according to Gaza officials.

4194**4354