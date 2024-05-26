Dozens of Hezbollah rockets hit Zionist military positions

The reports on Sunday said that Hezbollah had fired more than 60 rockets at several Zionist military positions, using rockets including Katyusha and Falaq types.

In the meantime, Hezbollah confirmed on Sunday the martyrdom of two more fighters in battles with the Israeli regime.

The movement has been engaged in clashes with the regime since the beginning of the Gaza war in early October.

Hezbollah says it aims to support Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime inside Gaza. The Lebanese movement also says its military operations against Israel are in response to the regime’s attacks on southern Lebanon, which have at times taken civilian lives.

