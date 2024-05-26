'Big public presence in copter crash martyrs’ funerals an honor for Islamic Revolution'

another honor for the Islamic Revolution.

The people’s participation also proved that enemies have been wrong in their calculations and assessment regarding “the honorable path of the Islamic Revolution”, Mokhber said at a cabinet session on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the cabinet issued an official statement on Sunday, expressing its sincere gratitude towards the Iranian people for their million-man presence in the mourning ceremonies of the late president and his entourage.

The cabinet also expressed deep gratitude towards Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his useful advice and for standing by the Iranian people and officials, which the cabinet said helped them endure the significant loss.

Raisi and his entourage including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lost their lives in a helicopter crash on May 19 in northwestern Iran.

Based on the Iranian Constitution, vice-president Mokhber took over the cabinet and will remain in the post until a new president is elected following public voting on June 28.

