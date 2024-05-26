Yemen's National Salvation Government releases 112 prisoners

The National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs announced on Sunday that the release of the prisoners was a unilateral humanitarian initiative which takes place under the directives of the Leader of Yemen Ansarullah Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The released prisoners are those who were captured on the battlefronts with humanitarian cases, and include the sick, wounded and the elderly, Chairman of the Prisoners' Affairs Committee Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, told a press conference.

He noted that it is not the first such initiative, as in previous initiatives, 920 prisoners were pardoned and released unilaterally.

This initiative also came to emphasize Sanaa's seriousness in dealing positively with all efforts made by the United Nations to resolve the humanitarian file of prisoners and end the suffering of them and their families on both sides, he said.

