Pakistan's armed forces will stand by Iran's: Army chief

Gen. Munir made a phone call to Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Sunday, expressing his condolences over the tragic martyrdom of President Raisi and his foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was martyred in a helicopter crash last week along with several other officials.

Gen. Munir said that late President Raisi and his top diplomat, Amirabdollhian, were exceptional statesmen and true friends of Pakistan, according to a statement by the Pakistani Army's public relations office.

"Pakistan has historical, cultural and fraternal relations with Iran, and the armed forces of Pakistan and Iran will always stand by each other," he stated.

The statement said that General Bagheri expressed his commitment to the continued expansion of military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The phone call followed a visit to Tehran by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to extend his condolences to the Iran. He had declared Tuesday a day of mourning in Pakistan over the martyrdom of Iran's president.

