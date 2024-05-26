Mass demonstration held in Istanbul in support of Gaza

Palestine’s Samaa news agency reported that a large-scale demonstration was held in Istanbul on Saturday night in support of the people of Gaza, in which people condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and against Rafah.

The demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the people of Gaza and in condemnation of the Zionist regime.

News outlets reported on Saturday night that the Zionists by holding demonstrations in various cities of occupied Palestine, called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a murderer.

Earlier, the Zionist media reported that thousands of people demonstrated in the cities of Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds, Caesarea, and Haifa against Netanyahu.

6125**4354