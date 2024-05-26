Bahrain says relations with Iran will be resumed soon

According to IRNA, quoting Eram, an independent news website on Saturday night, Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed Nasser issued a statement on the early resumption of Manama-Tehran ties.

“The resumption of political and commercial relations between the two countries is important because Iran is a neighboring country and Bahrain supports stabile ties with all regional countries”, Abdul Nabi Salman was quoted as saying.

He also said that “the desire to resume relations between the two countries has met with a positive response from the government and parliament of Bahrain, and the parliament has issued a positive statement in this regard”.

“Compared to other countries along the Persian Gulf, we are the closest country to Iran. Also, Iranian expatriates live in Bahrain. We also see the presence of Bahraini citizens living in Iran. On the other hand, the history of commercial exchange between the countries goes back to several decades”, the deputy speaker of the Bahraini parliament underlines.

Abdul Nabi Salman noted that Manama hopes to resume stable and strong political relations with Iran, emphasizing that “this will happen in the very near future and will be based on respect for good neighborliness”.

The Bahraini parliamentarian acknowledged that, Russia being interested in a stable West Asia, has been playing the mediating role in establishing communication between countries.

“Two countries may have political differences, but these differences will not last forever, and currently, they should take advantage of playing a central role in strengthening regional stability”, he further said.

According to IRNA, the King of Bahrain said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the country wants to normalize relations with Iran and there is no reason to delay this.

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa added in Moscow: “We had problems with Iran before, but now these problems do not exist. Therefore, there is no reason to postpone the normalization of relations with Iran”.

Bahrain had no direct diplomatic confrontation with Iran but it cut ties in 2016 after Saudi Arabia decided the same in response to angry protests outside the kingdom's diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad, following the execution of senior Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr by Riyadh.

