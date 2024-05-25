Iran, Sudan agree to speed up opening of embassies

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Sudan’s Foreign Minister Hossein Ayvaz and Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Saturday, Al Arabiya cited a statement by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry.

Ayvaz and Bagheri Kani discussed ways to expand Tehran-Khartoum relations and agreed to speed up the process to open embassies of their respected countries.

The top Sudanese diplomat traveled to Iran to attend the funeral processions of the late president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The two countries announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations in early October 2023, after a seven-year hiatus.

Khartoum cut the ties after Saudi Arabia severed its relations with the Islamic Republic over protests in Iran against the execution of cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

Tehran and Riyadh restored their diplomatic relations a year ago, with both sides expressing time and again satisfaction with the growing mutual cooperation.

4194