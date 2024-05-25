Syria commemorates Martyr Raisi, entourage

The commemoration ceremony took place at the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeinab (SA) in Damascus on Saturday to honor President Raisi and his entourage, who were martyred in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Syria, the representative of Hezbollah, the Syrian Minister of Tourism, representatives of Palestinian militant groups, and a group of Syrians.

Attendees emphasized that Iran is a powerful country and will overcome this tragedy.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

