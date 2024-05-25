Netanyahu's son backs mutiny in Israeli army: Report

Haaretz demanded Yair, who is a podcaster, be arrested after he shared a video on social media, in which a masked Israeli soldier is seen challenging the authority of the occupying regime's top military brass.

In the clip, the masked soldier defies Herzi Halevi, the chief of the general staff of the Israeli army, and Yoav Gallant, the minister of military affairs, and urges other troops to disobey orders from their superiors.

Under the Israeli law, inciting soldiers to mutiny carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to Haaretz's analysis.

The newspaper further demanded that the Israeli prime minister's son be interrogated for releasing the video clip.

The report highlights the growing tensions within the Israeli military, with some soldiers openly defying the orders of their commanders amid the ongoing war of aggression against the Gaza Strip.

