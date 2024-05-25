May 25, 2024, 6:30 PM
Iran, Russia discuss bilateral, multilateral programs: Acting FM

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that Iran and Russia have reviewed the bilateral and multilateral programs to shape a fair world.

Bagheri Kani wrote in Farsi on his X account on Saturday that in the continuation of diplomatic meetings and contacts, he received a phone call from his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and they discussed the bilateral and multilateral programs together.

He said that mutual, regional, and international cooperation is being promoted, adding that the path of multilateralism is the strategic choice of Iran and Russia to shape a fair world in which each actor gets a chance to play a role based on their capacities.

