Senior Jewish figures in New York, London pay respect to Iranian martyrs

Tehran, IRNA — High-profile Jewish figures in New York and London have paid respect to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying authorities who were martyred in a copter crash on May 19.

A number of Jewish prominent figures visited the Iranian embassy in London on Friday to express condolences to the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of the deceased president and his entourage.

In a statement, the figures praised Iran for its continued support of the Palestinian cause.

The attendees signed a book of condolences opened for the late President and his companions.

The meeting was attended by Iran’s Chargé d'affaires to London Ali Matinfar.

Also, in New York, a group of Jewish figures arrived in the Iranian mission to express their solidarity with Iranians over the incident.

The participants were welcomed by Amir-Saeed Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the large turnout of people in the funeral procession of President Raisi as a sign of the popularity of the Islamic Revolution.

