May 25, 2024, 1:29 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85488671
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

May 25, 2024, 1:29 PM
News ID: 85488671
Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

London, IRNA – After the opening of the book of condolence to honor Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who were martyred in a copter crash last Sunday, 65 ambassadors and political envoys from 20 world countries signed the book in Italy.

A large number of representatives from international and Italian bodies including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) attended Iran’s Embassy in Rome, Italy, to sign the book of condolence and to express sympathy with the Iranian nation over the incident.

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

In a related development, the Iranians residing in Rome and the staff of several Islamic centers including Al Mahdi Center in the Italian capital came to the Iranian embassy to honor the martyrs of the helicopter crash.

Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy
Envoys from 20 countries pay tribute to Martyr Raisi in Italy

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in the northeast of Iran on Thursday.

1483**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .