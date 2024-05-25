May 25, 2024, 1:30 PM
News ID: 85488654
T T
3 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Martyrs of Iran's president's chopper crash commemorated in Denmark

May 25, 2024, 1:30 PM
News ID: 85488654
Martyrs of Iran's president's chopper crash commemorated in Denmark
Afsane Nadipour, Iran's Ambassador in Denmark

London, IRNA – The ceremony to honor the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage was held in Iran's embassy in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Afsane Nadipour, Iran's Ambassador in Denmark, honored the memory of the martyrs and appreciated the participants' sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation and government.

She described Martyr Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, as a professional, experienced, and wise person, who in the short period of his term was the source of very important services and measures for Iran.

In addition to Iranian, representatives from Islamic communities living in Denmark including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sudan were also present.

Martyrs of Iran's president's chopper crash commemorated in Denmark

They also signed a book of condolence which was opened in Iran's diplomatic mission in Denmark.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Amirabdollahian and several senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

9376**9417

3 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .