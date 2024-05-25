Martyrs of Iran's president's chopper crash commemorated in Denmark

Afsane Nadipour, Iran's Ambassador in Denmark, honored the memory of the martyrs and appreciated the participants' sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation and government.

She described Martyr Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, as a professional, experienced, and wise person, who in the short period of his term was the source of very important services and measures for Iran.

In addition to Iranian, representatives from Islamic communities living in Denmark including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sudan were also present.

They also signed a book of condolence which was opened in Iran's diplomatic mission in Denmark.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Amirabdollahian and several senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

