Hossein Amirabdollahian: Iran’s first martyred foreign minister

Amirabdollahian was the 66th minister of foreign affairs of Iran and was a graduate of diplomatic relations from the Faculty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a master’s degree in international relations from the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences of the University of Tehran, and a PhD in International Relations from the University of Tehran. Amirabdollahian started working in the field of diplomacy since he received his bachelor’s degree and gradually became mature and efficient by obtaining management degrees, and after serving in the embassy in Bahrain, he turned into one of the most prominent diplomats of the country. Amirabdollahian held responsibilities such as the Secretary-General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine Intifada. He was also the special assistant to the parliament speaker and the deputy foreign minister for Arab and African countries.

Throughout his political life, he believed in the freedom of Palestine and dedicated an important part of his activities to cooperation with members of the Axis of Resistance and especially Palestinian groups.

His great interest and sincere cooperation with Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, which continued throughout the leadership of General Qaani in the Quds Force, led to the establishment of coordination between the field and diplomacy, and in fact one of the main reasons for the success of the Axis of Resistance in defeating terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda and the failures of Israel in West Asia.

During his time as foreign minister, Amirabdollahian believed in Iran’s effective role in regional and global developments, and by emphasizing the policy of good neighborliness and the look to the east policy, he created a balance in the country’s foreign relations. Active economic diplomacy to realize the goals of resistance economy and management of cruel sanctions were among the other actions of this martyred minister. Believing in the necessity of lifting the sanctions, he did not leave the negotiating table with the 4+1 countries and walked in this direction by avoiding passive approaches and insisting on the interests of the Iranian nation. Amirabdollahian was a thoughtful, rational and ethical person. He considered it his duty to carry out the instructions of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He was adept at consulting with think tanks and his former colleagues. Bilaterally and multilaterally, his tenure appeared to be completely successful.

Amirabdollahian, by entrusting matters to pious and knowledgeable managers, made the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not dependent on individuals, and for this reason, in his absence, the duties assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be implemented and there will be no disruption in the field of foreign relations.

May his soul be happy and may the nectar of martyrdom in the way of fulfilling his duty heal his soul.