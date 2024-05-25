Tanzanian president signs book of condolence to honor Martyr Raisi

On Friday, the Tanzanian president wrote her sorrow in the book over the tragic incident.

She also extended her condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation and government over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

During her short talks with Iran’s Ambassador to Tanzania Hossein Alvandi, President Suluhu Hassan expressed hope that the new Iranian government would be formed soon and the transition would occur with peace and tranquility.

President Raisi had planned a forthcoming trip to Tanzania, the ambassador noted regretfully.

Tanzania’s Foreign Minister January Yusuf Makamba, who was also present in the ceremony, talked of his telephone conversations with Amirabdollahian and expressed regret at the tragic incident.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in the northeast of Iran on Thursday.

