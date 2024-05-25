Turkiye commemorates Martyr Raisi, entourage

The ceremony that was held on Friday was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Turkiye and hundred of local people and officials.

A number of envoys from Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq also participated in the event.

Iran's ambassador to Turkiye Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, in the ceremony, touched on the personality traits of the Martyr President and his entourage.

He hailed the Turkish nation over the solidarity they showed in the wake of the chopper crash.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the large turnout of people in the funeral ceremony of President Raisi as a sign of the popularity of the Islamic Revolution.

