Supreme Leader hosts memorial service for martyred president, companions

The ceremony, attended by state and military officials, was held on Saturday morning at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, a religious site in the capital Tehran where Ayatollah Khamenei’s regular meetings take place.

Foreign ambassadors and representatives to Tehran were in attendance as well.

Iranians from all walks of life were also present to pay homage to their late president and other martyrs including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

President Raisi and his entourage lost their lives on May 19 when their helicopter crashed in Varzaqan region, in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

They were heading to the provincial capital Tabriz, en route from a border area where the president had inaugurated a joint dam project with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Raisi was laid to rest on Thursday in his hometown, Mashhad, at the holy shrine of the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Reza (AS).

Amirabdollahian was laid to rest the same day in Shahr-e-Rey, a city south of the capital Tehran.

4194**4354