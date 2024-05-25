May 25, 2024, 12:15 PM
UN Secretary General pays tribute to Iran's martyred president and FM

New York, IRNA – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has arrived at the venue of the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York to pay tribute to President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Guterres, who was welcomed by Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Friday, sympathized with the Iranian government and nation and the families of the victims.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Amirabdollahian and several senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

