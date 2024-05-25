Russians commemorate Martyr Raisi, enourage

The ceremony was held in Moscow Cathedral Mosque on Friday with the chairman of Russia muftis Council Mufti sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in attendance.

A large crowd, including Shia and Sunni Muslims, participated in event to pay respect to the Iran’s deceased high-ranking officials.

Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, in the ceremony, sympathized with the Iranian nation over the incident.

Late Raisi called for further unity and solidarity among Muslims, he pointed out.

For his part, Jalali said that Russia has stood with Iranians over the tragic copter crash.

His glorious funeral procession showed how Iranians loved the Martyr President, he underlined.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the large turnout of people in the funeral ceremony of President Raisi as a sign of popularity of the Islamic Revolution.

